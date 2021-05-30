Tokyo shops and department stores: latest opening hours during the emergency
Stores in Tokyo are reopening, although many are operating under shorter business hours for now – updated May 31
The third state of emergency in Tokyo has been extended for three weeks and is now set to expire on June 20 instead. Many department stores which were closed during the earlier part of the emergency period have started to reopened, although they are reducing their opening hours temporarily to curb the spread of Covid-19. Stores will also continue to encourage social distancing and ask all customers to wear masks.
Here’s our guide on which major stores are now open; we've also included their respective business hours during the emergency. This list is arranged in alphabetical order by venue name and we'll keep it updated as new information becomes available.
RECOMMENDED: Tokyo museums and attractions that are closed during the state of emergency
Major store opening hours
Apple Stores
Until further notice, Apple stores in Tokyo will operate from 11am-8pm. Reservations to visit the store must be made in advance online.
Aqua City Odaiba
Until further notice, Aqua City Odaiba will operate from 11am-7pm on weekdays, and 11am-8pm on weekends. Restaurants and cafés will operate from 11am-8pm.
Bic Camera
Daimaru Tokyo
Until further notice, Daimaru will operate for shorter hours. Selected shops from B1 to 11F will operate from 10.30am-7.30pm, and restaurants on 12F and 13F will operate from 11am-8pm.
DiverCity Tokyo Plaza
Until further notice, DiverCity will operate for shorter hours. Selected shops and 1F food court will operate from 11am-8pm on weekdays, and 10am-8pm on weekends. Restaurants will operate from 11am-8pm.
Don Quijote
Don Quijote stores in Tokyo will continue operating on their regular schedule.
Ginza Mitsukoshi
Until further notice, Ginza Mitsukoshi will operate from 10am-8pm.
Ginza Six
H&M
H&M Shibuya, Harajuku and Shinjuku will operate on its regular schedule.
Ikea
Ikea stores in Tokyo are operating on their regular schedule.
Isetan Shinjuku
Until further notice, Isetan Shinjuku will operate from 10am-8pm.
Laforet Harajuku
Until further notice, Laforet Harajuku will operate from 11am-8pm.
Loft Ginza
Until further notice, Loft Ginza will operate from 11am-7pm.
Loft Shibuya
Until further notice, Loft Shibuya will operate from 11am-7.30pm.
Lumine
Until further notice, Lumine stores in Tokyo will operate from 11am-8pm.
Magnet by Shibuya 109
Until further notice, Magnet by Shibuya 109 will operate from 11am-8pm.
Matsuzakaya Ueno
Until further notice, Matsuzayaka Ueno will operate from 11am-9pm.
Miyashita Park
Until further notice, Miyashita Park will operate from 11am-8pm.
Muji Ginza
Until further notice, these are the operating hours for Muji Ginza.
Store: 11am-8pm
Restaurant: 11am-8pm (last orders 7pm)
Gallery: 11am-6pm
Bakery: 7.30am-8pm (weekends from 10am)
Newoman
Until further notice, Newoman will operate from 11am-8pm.
Nihonbashi Takashimaya S.C.
Until further notice, Nihonbashi Takashimaya will operate from 1.30am-7.30pm, except for B2 and 8F restaurants which will operate from 11am-8pm.
Nitori
Parco
Until further notice, Shibuya Parco will operate from 11am-8pm, except for selected restaurants which will operate from 11.30am-8pm.
Roppongi Hills
Until further notice, Roppongi Hills will be temporaryily closed, except selected shops and restaurants which will operate for shorter hours.
Shibuya 109
Until further notice, Shibuya 109 will operate from 11am-8pm.
Shibuya Scramble Square
Until further notice, Shibuya Scramble Square will operate from 10am-8pm, except for restaurants from 12F-14F which will operate from 11am-8pm.
Takashimaya Shinjuku Store
Until further notice, Takashimaya Shinjuku will be closed except for selected shops which will operate from for shorter hours.
Tobu Ikebukuro
Until further notice, Tobu Ikebukuro will be temporarily closed, except selected shops which will operate for shorter hours.
Tokyu Hands
Until further notice, Tokyu Hands stores in Tokyo will operate for shorter hours.
Tokyu Plaza Ginza
Until further notice, selected shops at Tokyu Plaza Ginza will operate from 11am-8pm.
Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku
Urban Dock LaLaport Toyosu
Until further notice, Urban Dock LaLaport will be temporarily closed, except for selected shops which will operate from 10am-8pm, and restaurants which will operate from 11am-8pm.
Uniqlo
VenusFort
Until further notice, VenusFort will be temporarily closed, except for selected shops which will operate from 11am-7pm on weekdays and 11am-8pm on weekends, and restaurants which will operate from 11am-8pm.
Wako
Until further notice, Wako will operate from 11am-6pm, except for 2F which will be temporarily closed.
Yamada Denki
More updates
Here’s the tentative timeline of Japan’s Covid-19 vaccination programme
When we can expect the coronavirus vaccines to be approved and how they’ll be distributed
Japan updates its quarantine rules and extends entry restrictions
All foreign travellers are still banned, but a few concessions have been made for entry into Japan
Where to get a Covid-19 PCR test in Tokyo – from ¥1,900
These medical centres in Tokyo (and Osaka) offer affordable testing; some even issue certificates for international travel
How to get help in Tokyo during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic
These are the places you can contact for help during the state of emergency in Japan
How to go out safely in Tokyo, plus social distancing rules explained
Everything you need to know about protecting yourself during Tokyo's third state of emergency