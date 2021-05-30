Tokyo shops and department stores: latest opening hours during the emergency

Stores in Tokyo are reopening, although many are operating under shorter business hours for now – updated May 31

The third state of emergency in Tokyo has been extended for three weeks and is now set to expire on June 20 instead. Many department stores which were closed during the earlier part of the emergency period have started to reopened, although they are reducing their opening hours temporarily to curb the spread of Covid-19. Stores will also continue to encourage social distancing and ask all customers to wear masks.

Here’s our guide on which major stores are now open; we've also included their respective business hours during the emergency. This list is arranged in alphabetical order by venue name and we'll keep it updated as new information becomes available.

