Ginza, shopping, night scene
Photo: Jordy Meow/Pixabay Ginza is one of Tokyo's glitziest shopping districts

Tokyo shops and department stores: latest opening hours during the emergency

Stores in Tokyo are reopening, although many are operating under shorter business hours for now – updated May 31

By Youka Nagase
Advertising

The third state of emergency in Tokyo has been extended for three weeks and is now set to expire on June 20 instead. Many department stores which were closed during the earlier part of the emergency period have started to reopened, although they are reducing their opening hours temporarily to curb the spread of Covid-19. Stores will also continue to encourage social distancing and ask all customers to wear masks.

Here’s our guide on which major stores are now open; we've also included their respective business hours during the emergency. This list is arranged in alphabetical order by venue name and we'll keep it updated as new information becomes available.

RECOMMENDED: Tokyo museums and attractions that are closed during the state of emergency

Major store opening hours

Apple Stores

Shopping Shibuya

Until further notice, Apple stores in Tokyo will operate from 11am-8pm. Reservations to visit the store must be made in advance online

Read more
アクアシティお台場

Aqua City Odaiba

Travel Tourist Information Centre Odaiba

Until further notice, Aqua City Odaiba will operate from 11am-7pm on weekdays, and 11am-8pm on weekends. Restaurants and cafés will operate from 11am-8pm.

Read more
Advertising
Daimaru Tokyo
Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Daimaru Tokyo

Shopping Department stores Marunouchi

Until further notice, Daimaru will operate for shorter hours. Selected shops from B1 to 11F will operate from 10.30am-7.30pm, and restaurants on 12F and 13F will operate from 11am-8pm.

Read more
Advertising

DiverCity Tokyo Plaza

Shopping Odaiba

Until further notice, DiverCity will operate for shorter hours. Selected shops and 1F food court will operate from 11am-8pm on weekdays, and 10am-8pm on weekends. Restaurants will operate from 11am-8pm.

Read more
Photo Keisuke Tanigawa
Keisuke Tanigawa

Don Quijote

Shopping Shinjuku

Don Quijote stores in Tokyo will continue operating on their regular schedule.

Read more
Advertising
Advertising

H&M

Shopping Shibuya

H&M Shibuya, Harajuku and Shinjuku will operate on its regular schedule.

Read more
Ikea 原宿
Photo: Time Out Tokyo

Ikea

Shopping Harajuku

Ikea stores in Tokyo are operating on their regular schedule.

Read more
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
lumine est

Lumine

Shopping Shinjuku

Until further notice, Lumine stores in Tokyo will operate from 11am-8pm.

Read more
Advertising
レイヤードミヤシタパーク
Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Miyashita Park

Shopping Shopping centres Shibuya

Until further notice, Miyashita Park will operate from 11am-8pm.

Read more
Advertising
Muji Ginza

Muji Ginza

Shopping Ginza

Until further notice, these are the operating hours for Muji Ginza.

Store: 11am-8pm

Restaurant: 11am-8pm (last orders 7pm)

Gallery: 11am-6pm

Bakery: 7.30am-8pm (weekends from 10am)

Read more
Advertising
Takashimaya S.C.
Photo: fb.com/takashimaya.nihombashi

Nihonbashi Takashimaya S.C.

Shopping Nihonbashi

Until further notice, Nihonbashi Takashimaya will operate from 1.30am-7.30pm, except for B2 and 8F restaurants which will operate from 11am-8pm.

Read more
nitori
Photo: fb.com/nitori.jp

Nitori

Until further notice, Nitori stores in Tokyo will operate for shorter hours.

Advertising
渋谷パルコ
渋谷パルコ

Parco

Shopping Shibuya

Until further notice, Shibuya Parco will operate from 11am-8pm, except for selected restaurants which will operate from 11.30am-8pm.

Read more
Advertising
Advertising
渋谷スクランブルスクエア
渋谷スクランブルスクエア

Shibuya Scramble Square

Things to do Shibuya

Until further notice, Shibuya Scramble Square will operate from 10am-8pm, except for restaurants from 12F-14F which will operate from 11am-8pm.

Read more
Advertising
Tokyu Hands
Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Tokyu Hands

Shopping Shibuya

Until further notice, Tokyu Hands stores in Tokyo will operate for shorter hours.

Read more
Advertising
Advertising

Urban Dock LaLaport Toyosu

Shopping Toyosu

Until further notice, Urban Dock LaLaport will be temporarily closed, except for selected shops which will operate from 10am-8pm, and restaurants which will operate from 11am-8pm.

Read more
Advertising

VenusFort

Shopping Odaiba

Until further notice, VenusFort will be temporarily closed, except for selected shops which will operate from 11am-7pm on weekdays and 11am-8pm on weekends, and restaurants which will operate from 11am-8pm.

Read more

Wako

Shopping Ginza

Until further notice, Wako will operate from 11am-6pm, except for 2F which will be temporarily closed.

Read more
Advertising
Yamada Denki
Photo: fb.com/YAMADA.DENKI

Yamada Denki

Until further notice, Yamada Denki stores in Tokyo will be operating for shorter hours.

More updates

Advertising
Advertising
Recommended

    You may also like

      Advertising