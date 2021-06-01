These museums and attractions in Tokyo are now reopening – updated June 2

Most museums, art galleries, theme parks and attractions are reopening amid another Covid-19 emergency extension

Japan's third state of emergency has been extended until June 20 in Tokyo and five other prefectures, but most attractions including museums, art galleries and theme parks across the capital are beginning to reopen, albeit with strict capacity limits and social distancing measures.

Here are the major venues that are operating on reduced business hours (or closed) during the state of emergency. We've arranged the list in alphabetical order by venue name.

