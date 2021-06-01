Ghibli Museum1/2
Photo: Cowardlion/Dreamstime
Closed sign - stock image2/2
Photo: Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

These museums and attractions in Tokyo are now reopening – updated June 2

Most museums, art galleries, theme parks and attractions are reopening amid another Covid-19 emergency extension

By Time Out Tokyo Editors
Japan's third state of emergency has been extended until June 20 in Tokyo and five other prefectures, but most attractions including museums, art galleries and theme parks across the capital are beginning to reopen, albeit with strict capacity limits and social distancing measures.

Here are the major venues that are operating on reduced business hours (or closed) during the state of emergency. We've arranged the list in alphabetical order by venue name.

RECOMMENDED: These are the rules under Tokyo's extended state of emergency

Venues and attractions in Tokyo

Hamarikyu Garden
Photo: Bennymarty/Dreamstime

Hamarikyu Garden

Attractions Parks and gardens Shiodome

Hamarikyu Garden is temporarily closed until June 3. It will open from June 4, but reservations must be booked in advance on the official website.

Mori Art Museum
Photo: Mori Art Museum, Tokyo

Mori Art Museum

Art Roppongi

As of June 2, Mori Art Museum is currently open from 10am-8pm (until 5pm on Tue).

Perrotin Tokyo

Perrotin Tokyo

Art Galleries Roppongi

As of May 21, Perrotin is open from 12noon-6pm, but reservations must be booked in advance via email. 

Rikugien
Photo: Delstudio/Dreamstime.com

Rikugien

Attractions Parks and gardens Komagome

As of June 4, Rikugien is open from 9am-5pm, but reservations must be booked in advance on their official website.

Shibuya Sky evening
Photo: Shibuya Sky

Shibuya Sky

Attractions Shibuya

As of June 2, Shibuya Sky is open on weekdays only from 10am-8pm (last entry 7pm).

Snoopy Museum
Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Snoopy Museum

Art Pop art Machida

As of June 1, Snoopy Museum is open from 10am-6pm (last entry 5.30pm.

Sumida River Skytree night walk
Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Tokyo Skytree

Attractions Sightseeing Oshiage

As of June 1, Tokyo Skytree is open from 10am-8pm (last entry 7pm).

Tokyo Tower
Photo: Tokyo Tower

Tokyo Tower

Attractions Sightseeing Shiba-Koen

Throughout June, Tokyo Tower is only open on weekends. The top deck is open from 9am-8.45pm on Sat and 9am-7.45pm on Sun, and the main deck is open from 9am-9pm on Sat and 9am-8pm on Sun. Selected restaurants and shops are operating on shorter hours

Ueno Zoo
©Tokyo Zoological Park Society

Ueno Zoo

Attractions Zoos and aquariums Ueno

As of June 4, Ueno Zoo is open from 9.30am-5pm, but reservations must be booked in advance on their official website.

Yomiuri Land Jewellumination
Photo: ©Yomiuri Land

Yomiuri Land

Attractions Theme parks Tama area

Yomiuri Land is open, but the park is restricted to 5,000 visitors per day until further notice.

