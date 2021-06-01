These museums and attractions in Tokyo are now reopening – updated June 2
Most museums, art galleries, theme parks and attractions are reopening amid another Covid-19 emergency extension
Japan's third state of emergency has been extended until June 20 in Tokyo and five other prefectures, but most attractions including museums, art galleries and theme parks across the capital are beginning to reopen, albeit with strict capacity limits and social distancing measures.
Here are the major venues that are operating on reduced business hours (or closed) during the state of emergency. We've arranged the list in alphabetical order by venue name.
RECOMMENDED: These are the rules under Tokyo's extended state of emergency
Venues and attractions in Tokyo
21_21 Design Sight
As of June 2, 21_21 Design Sight is open from 11am-5.30pm (last entry 5pm).
The East Garden of the Imperial Palace
The East Garden of the Imperial Palace is temporarily closed until further notice.
Edo-Tokyo Open-Air Architectural Museum
As of June 2, Edo-Tokyo Open-Air Architectural Museum is open from 9.30am-5.30pm (last entry 5pm), but reservations must be booked in advance on the official website.
Ghibli Museum
As of June 2, Ghibli Museum is open from 10am-5.30pm, but reservations must be booked in advance on Lawson Ticket.
Hamarikyu Garden
Hamarikyu Garden is temporarily closed until June 3. It will open from June 4, but reservations must be booked in advance on the official website.
Itabashi Art Museum
As of June 2, Itabashi Art Museum is open from 9.30am-5pm, but exhibits will not be on display.
Miraikan – The National Museum of Emerging Science & Innovation
As of June 2, Miraikan is open from 10am-5pm, but reservations must be booked in advance on the official website.
Mori Arts Center Gallery
Mori Arts Center Gallery is currently open from 10am-8pm (last entry 7.30pm).
Mori Art Museum
As of June 2, Mori Art Museum is currently open from 10am-8pm (until 5pm on Tue).
The National Art Center, Tokyo (NACT)
As of June 2, The National Art Center, Tokyo is open from 10am-6pm (last entry 5.30pm).
The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo
As of June 2, The National Museum of Modern Art is open from 10am-5pm (last entry 4.30pm).
National Museum of Nature and Science
As of June 1, The National Museum of Nature and Science is open from 9am-5pm (until 8pm on Fri & Sat), but reservations must be booked in advance on the official website.
NTT InterCommunication Center
As of June 3, NTT InterCommunication Center is open from 11am-6pm (last entry 5.30pm).
Perrotin Tokyo
As of May 21, Perrotin is open from 12noon-6pm, but reservations must be booked in advance via email.
Rikugien
As of June 4, Rikugien is open from 9am-5pm, but reservations must be booked in advance on their official website.
Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden
As of June 4, Shinjuku Gyoen is open from 9am-4pm.
Shibuya Sky
As of June 2, Shibuya Sky is open on weekdays only from 10am-8pm (last entry 7pm).
Snoopy Museum
As of June 1, Snoopy Museum is open from 10am-6pm (last entry 5.30pm.
Sumida Hokusai Museum
As of June 1, Sumida Hokusai Museum is open from 9.30am-5.30pm (last entry 5pm).
Suntory Museum of Art
As of June 2, Suntory Museum of Art is open from 10am-8pm (until 8pm on Fri & Sat).
teamLab Borderless
teamLab Borderless is temporarily closed. The museum is scheduled to reopen during summer 2021.
teamLab Planets Tokyo
As of June 5, teamLab Planets Tokyo will open from 10am-6pm (9am-7pm on weekends & hols).
teamLab Reconnect
teamLab Reconnect is currently open from 10am-9pm (from 12noon on Wed).
Tokyo City View
As of June 9, Tokyo City View is open from 10am-8pm.
Tokyo Disney Resort
Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea are currently open from 10am-7pm.
Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
As of June 1, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum is open from 9.30am-5.30pm (last entry 5pm).
Tokyo National Museum
As of May 12, the Tokyo National Museum is open from 9.30am-5pm (last entry 4.30pm).
Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery
As of June 1, Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery is open from 11am-7pm (last entry 6.30pm).
Tokyo Photographic Art Museum
As of June 1, Tokyo Photographic Art Museum is open from 10am-6pm.
Tokyo Skytree
As of June 1, Tokyo Skytree is open from 10am-8pm (last entry 7pm).
Tokyo Tower
Throughout June, Tokyo Tower is only open on weekends. The top deck is open from 9am-8.45pm on Sat and 9am-7.45pm on Sun, and the main deck is open from 9am-9pm on Sat and 9am-8pm on Sun. Selected restaurants and shops are operating on shorter hours.
Ueno Zoo
As of June 4, Ueno Zoo is open from 9.30am-5pm, but reservations must be booked in advance on their official website.
Yayoi Kusama Museum
As of June 3, Yayoi Kusama Museum is open from 11am-5.30pm.
Yomiuri Land
Yomiuri Land is open, but the park is restricted to 5,000 visitors per day until further notice.
