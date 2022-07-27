Introducing the crogg, the new croissant and egg tart hybrid pastry

Remember the world-conquering cronut? Hybrid food has been around for a while, with dessert and savoury items offering us the best of different things in one package. Now there’s a new invention in Japan that we can add to the cronut and croffle hall of fame. Introducing the crogg: an all-new croissant variant that will be available exclusively in Osaka – for now.

Photo: Operation Factory Inc.

The crogg is a reinvention of the classic custard egg tart, but with a croissant base instead of the usual puff pastry. The square-shaped croissant has 27 layers, making it extra flaky. The velvety egg cream custard in the centre, on the other hand, is sweetened with honey and baked to perfection. You can get them fresh from the oven daily at the newly opened Crogg bakery in Sign of the Food complex within Namba City Main Building starting July 28.

Photo: Operation Factory Inc.

You can get a crogg for ¥350, or a set of four for ¥1,300. You can enjoy a crogg hot or cold, but if you’re not eating it fresh at the store, do this instead when you get home. Put it in a microwave for about 20 to 30 seconds to melt the custard, then pop it into a toaster for about a minute or so to give the croissant a crispy bite.

We hope Crogg will bring its egg tart meets croissant hybrid pastry to Tokyo soon.

