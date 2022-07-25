A new Club Med ski resort is opening in Hokkaido this winter

This heatwave has us dreaming of snow-capped mountains and ski resorts in Hokkaido, specifically Kiroro, which Club Med is set to open this winter. The third Club Med resort to open in Japan, Club Med Hokkaido Kiroro is an all-inclusive winter resort that will launch in two stages. The ski and snowboarding resort is an acquisition of a pre-existing facility, but will be given a face lift to suit the brand’s standards for the ultimate snowy escape.

Photo: Club Med

One portion of the resort featuring 126 rooms will open in December. Named Kiroro Peak, this section of the resort will be exclusively for guests aged 12 and over. Here, you can kick back in a cosy yet hip environment, where you’ll have access to a natural open-air hot spring and spa, not to mention all the ski and snowboarding slopes that surround the hotel. Packages are all-inclusive, so you can help yourself to gourmet buffet-style dining, luxuriate in the hot spring, and take advantage of ski passes without worrying about racking up the bill during your stay.

Photo: Club Med

For families with young children, the second section of the resort, called Kiroro Grand, will open next year. Available to guests of all ages, Kiroro Grand will have a total of 261 rooms plus family-friendly facilities including a kids club.

Bookings for Club Med Kiroro Peak will be available from August, with rates starting at ¥38,000 per person per night (all-inclusive). More details on the resort and facilities are expected at a later date.

