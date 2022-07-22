Katsuya’s new bacon, fried egg and crispy katsu bowl is the breakfast of champions

Chain restaurant Katsuya is known for its affordable katsu meals served from day to night. You can get a simple bowl of golden, crispy, deep-fried pork cutlets over rice for just ¥539, or make it a set meal with cabbage, rice and soup for ¥759.

Some Katsuya outlets even open as early as 7am, making it an easy breakfast stopover on the way to work. While you can’t go wrong with Katsuya’s regular donburi (rice bowl), curry or teishoku meals, its newest item has got us drooling over our computer screens. Plus, it’s possibly one of the most tempting protein-packed breakfasts we’ve seen in Tokyo so far.

Photo: Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd.

Everyone, meet the bacon egg sauce katsudon (¥759). It has a slab of crispy deep-fried pork katsu, slices of bacon and a sunny-side-up egg resting on a bed of piping hot rice and cool, crunchy shredded cabbage.

Photo: Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd.

It also comes in a teishoku version (¥869), with rice served on the side instead, plus a bowl of tonjiru (pork miso soup).

Photo: Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd.

Takeout is available (from ¥745), but here the sunny-side-up egg gets swapped out with a soft-boiled egg.

This limited-time menu is now serving at all Katsuya outlets nationwide.

