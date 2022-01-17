Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka are expected to see the flowers one or two days earlier than average in late March

It’s only been a few days since Tokyo was surprised by the heaviest snowfall the city has seen in years, but now we’ve already got our first sakura forecast of the year. A report from the Japan Meteorological Corporation suggests that we might see cherry blossoms earlier than usual in 2022, though the forecast dates deviate from the average flowering times by just one or two days for most regions.

Photo: Japan Meteorological Corporation

Tokyo is now anticipating its cherry blossoms flowering on March 23 (one day earlier than usual), with peak bloom forecast for March 30. In Kyoto, sakura blossoms are expected to bloom from March 25 while Osaka’s blossoms are expected to arrive on March 26. Both cities are set to reach full bloom on April 2. Meanwhile, Hokkaido will be the last prefecture to see cherry blossoms, with the flowering date projected on April 30 and peak bloom set to overlap with Golden Week on May 4.

Photo: Japan Meteorological Corporation

We’re still a few months away from the sakura season, so it’s quite possible that these forecasts – based on the Somei Yoshino sakura species – will change as we approach spring. Still, you might want to start thinking about hanami (cherry blossom viewing) spots to give yourself something to look forward to.

Watch this space for more updates – the next forecast is scheduled to be released on January 27 by the JMC.

