Confirmed: Tokyo will remain under quasi-state of emergency until March 6

Covid-19 emergency measures have been extended for three weeks in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures

As new infection numbers are still riding high, the government has decided to keep the Covid-19 quasi-emergency measures in place for an additional three weeks. As reported by Kyodo News, the quasi-state of emergency will be maintained in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures until Sunday March 6.

The extension is expected as Tokyo continues to grapple with record high numbers of Covid-19 cases, brought on largely by the Omicron variant. Based on requests by prefectural governments, the extension affects the following prefectures:

Aichi

Chiba

Gifu

Gunma

Kagawa

Kanagawa

Kumamoto

Mie

Miyazaki

Nagasaki

Niigata

Saitama

Tokyo

Additionally, the government also plans to add Kochi prefecture to the quasi-emergency list, putting a total of 36 prefectures under Covid-19 measures. Currently, it is not clear whether the quasi-emergency status in the other 22 prefectures will be extended.

In the meantime, the government is looking to ramp up the vaccine inoculation rate. The aim is to administer a million booster shots per day by the end of the month. For more details on how you can book your booster shot, see our guide here.

As of Thursday, Tokyo reported 18,891 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

