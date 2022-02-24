This gorgeous beach in Okinawa is one of the top 25 beaches in the world

While sandy beaches and crystal blue water may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Japan, we think the tropical shores of Okinawa are some of the best beaches on the planet. And it looks like we’re not the only ones. This year, the stunning Yonaha Maehama Beach in Okinawa has been included in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice list of 25 Top Beaches in the World for 2022. The serene beach ranks at number 25 and is one of only two beaches in Asia – and the only one in Japan – to make the list.

The ranking is based on travellers’ Tripadvisor reviews and ratings made between January to December of last year. Along with making the worldwide list, the Okinawan haven also comes in at number two on the Travellers’ Choice 15 Top Beaches in Asia for 2022, just behind Radhanagar Beach in India.

Yonaha Maehama Beach is on Miyakojima, a smaller island approximately 300km southwest of the main island of Okinawa. The beach stretches for about seven kilometres and is famous for its soft, white sand. It’s also surrounded by crystal clear blue water, making it ideal for snorkelling, diving and other marine activities. Come evening, Miyakojima is also renowned for its incredible star-gazing thanks to clear, unpolluted skies. Just a quick 15-minute drive from Miyako Airport, the beach is easy to access for visitors.

For more on Yonaha Maehama Beach, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Your first look at the epic drama ‘Pachinko’ coming to Apple TV+

Awaji Island is getting a beautiful Zen nature retreat designed by Shigeru Ban

Kyoto now has two adorable Hello Kitty hotel rooms

Hakuba has a new glamping site with igloo tents and private saunas

Stroll under 500 blooming cherry blossom trees at Seibuen’s spring festival

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.