Japan has a T-rex race and it's the funniest thing you'll see on the internet today

Watch these hilarious videos from the inaugural dinosaur race in Tottori prefecture

Only in Japan will you find a group of inflatable T-Rex dinosaurs racing across a field. This peculiar event was the inaugural Tyrannosaurus Race Oyama in Daisen, Tottori prefecture, where roughly 100 people dressed up as inflatable dinosaurs for a competitive race on Saturday April 16.

The entertaining event went viral online with videos of the hilarious 70m-long race racking up millions of views.

It even made headlines in national news programmes including NHK and Nittele News.

There’s more to the race than just running. The event was preceded by a radio taiso warmup, a common morning exercise routine in Japan. Seeing the participants attempting the exercises with those short T-rex arms really had us cracking up.

The race consisted of a few rounds, with the adults going first followed by a group of children. The participants even embellished their inflatable T-Rex costumes with flags, balloons and other fun accessories.

Fully invested in the race? You can rewatch the dino race via YouTube (shown above).

We hope to see this turn into an annual event in Tottori. For more information, follow the Tyrannosaurus Race Oyama on Twitter.

