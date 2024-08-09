Japan issues a megaquake risk alert following an earthquake in Kyushu

In Japan, it’s always good to be aware of any natural disaster alerts and warnings issued by the authorities. Following a relatively large 7.1 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Kyushu on Thursday August 8, Japan issued its first-ever alert over a potential megaquake occurring in the Nankai Trough.

As reported by The Japan Times, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued the alert as a precautionary measure that there is an increased possibility of an earthquake happening. However, it is key to note that this is just an alert, not an actual warning that an earthquake is about to happen. It is also not an indication that an earthquake will happen within a certain period. The alert is expected to stay in place for a week.

According to the report, the Meteorological Agency will issue such warnings when there is abnormal seismic activity observed along the Nankai Trough – an area which stretches along the ocean floor from Shizuoka to the south of Shikoku. Even before yesterday’s Kyushu earthquake, there’s always a possibility that a strong earthquake could happen in the Nankai Trough area. The Agency notes that this possibility has just increased, as the Kyushu earthquake registered a magnitude higher than 7.

Information on Nankai Trough quakes has two levels: an alert and a higher warning. With the current alert, no evacuation is required. According to the news report, these quakes tend to happen once every 100 years, but no exact timing can be pinpointed. The most recent Nankai Trough quake happened in December 1946.

As of now, there’s no need to panic, but it's a good idea to stay alert and check your evacuation routes and disaster emergency supplies.

You can learn more about how to prepare for emergencies and natural disasters here.

