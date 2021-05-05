Japan may extend Covid-19 state of emergency beyond May 11

It’s been reported that the government is uncertain about the effectiveness of the current 17-day long restrictions

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun, the central government is looking at the possibility of extending the current state of emergency which covers Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto prefectures. The third state of emergency is in place from April 25 to May 11, but officials are concerned that the 17-day period will not be sufficient to suppress the rate of new infections.

Though a decision has yet to be made, Prime Minister Suga had a meeting today (May 5) with senior ministers to discuss the necessary measures moving forward. Meanwhile, Kyodo News reports that Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura is likely to make a formal request to the central government to extend the state of emergency in the prefecture sometime this week.

With less than three months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin on July 23, Japan is now facing immense pressure to control the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. If the government does decide to extend the emergency, the official announcement is expected to be made within this week.

