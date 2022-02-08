Japan may extend quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures

As Tokyo continues to record high daily Covid-19 infections, Japan is considering extending the current quasi-state of emergency which was set to expire on Sunday February 13. As reported by The Japan Times, the government is eyeing a three-week extension for Tokyo and the 12 other prefectures that went into a quasi-emergency at the same time. The government is slated to make a decision as early as Thursday February 10 after consulting a team of experts.

New infections have continued to surge in the capital with 12,211 cases recorded on Monday – the highest total ever recorded for a Monday in Tokyo.

To help reduce the burden on the medical system, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has also decided to offer Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits for close contacts of those infected. These kits will be directly delivered to those isolating at home. Applications for the kits will be open until February 27 and you can apply here (Japanese only).

