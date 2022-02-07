The Fanyu fever: why everyone is talking about Yuzuru Hanyu at Beijing 2022

Japan’s figure skating sweetheart is setting out to do what no skater has ever done before in the Winter Olympics

He’s broken world figure skating records 19 times and has won gold at both the Sochi 2014 and Pyongyang 2018 Winter Olympics. But that isn’t enough for Yuzuru Hanyu, who has just landed in Beijing to compete in this year’s Games.

Hanyu, who is fondly nicknamed as ‘Japan’s Ice Prince’, is widely adored for his endearing disposition as well as his seamless skating routines. The skater is also often associated with Winnie the Pooh because of his soft spot for the Disney bear, so much so that fawning spectators often shower Hanyu with Pooh Bear plush toys in the rink after every performance.

Recently, netizens were beside themselves with excitement as the first photos of the 27-year-old figure skater in Beijing were released online. It triggered a frenzy of online tributes and thirst tweets from fans (known as ‘fanyus’) ahead of his competition.

Set to appear in the men’s single figure skating competition this week, Hanyu could be in for a record-equalling third consecutive medal – the first and last male skater to achieve this was Gillis Grafström at the 1928 Winter Olympics. For Hanyu, however, his upcoming performance isn’t really about the medal.

Despite his impressive repertoire of jumps and spins, there’s one move that Hanyu has never successfully pulled off in competition that he is now intent on nailing at the Olympics: the quadruple axel.

Also known as the 4A, the quadruple axel is one of six main figure skating jumps. With a maximum score of 12.5 points, this trick awards the most points out of any other figure skating jump because it is notoriously difficult to master. So difficult, in fact, that no figure skater has ever successfully landed one in competition.

If Hanyu can pull off the stunt, it should put him ahead of USA’s 22-year-old contender Nathan Chen, who experts view as Hanyu’s greatest rival. Chen previously topped Hanyu for first place at the 2019-20 Grand Prix of Figure Skating, but this is the first time the skaters are going head to head at the Olympics.

Hanyu is scheduled to skate at the Men's Single Skating Short Program from 9.15am on February 8. The top 24 skaters will then qualify for the Free Skating medal event on February 10. Here’s how to watch the event live for free online.

