Tokyo will go into a quasi-state of emergency from January 21

Tokyo and 12 other prefectures will be under quasi-emergency rules until February 13

As the Omicron variant continues to spread across Japan, the government has decided to place 13 prefectures, including Tokyo, under a quasi-state of emergency. Earlier this week, requests were made by the governors of each prefecture for a quasi-emergency designation.

As reported by Kyodo News, the government has decided to declare a quasi-emergency which will stay in place from Friday January 21 until Sunday February 13.

The prefectures to go under the new quasi-state of emergency are:

Aichi

Chiba

Gifu

Gunma

Kagawa

Kanagawa

Kumamoto

Mie

Miyazaki

Nagasaki

Niigata

Saitama

Tokyo

With the new announcement, there will be a total of 16 prefectures under preventative measures as a quasi-emergency status is already in effect in Hiroshima, Okinawa and Yamaguchi prefectures.

The new measures allow governors of those prefectures to impose restrictions on restaurants and bars including shortened business hours and limiting alcohol service. The Tokyo Metropolitan government has yet to announce specific new requests for businesses.

The national government will also halt the so-called vaccination-testing programme which grants vaccinated people, or those who test negative, exemptions from certain Covid-19 restrictions.

According to The Japan Times, Hyogo, Kyoto and Osaka may follow suit with requests for quasi-emergency as Omicron cases continue to surge there as well.

On Wednesday, Tokyo reported a record 7,377 new Covid-19 infections, while nationwide cases jumped to over 30,000.

