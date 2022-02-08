Studio Ghibli teases the opening of Ghibli Park with a free official wallpaper

Freshen up your desktop, phone or video chats with this new sketch of the highly anticipated theme park

Ghibli fans have gone into a frenzy ever since the announcement of Japan’s upcoming Ghibli Park. To add to the excitement, the studio teased new never-before-seen images and announced the official opening date just a couple of weeks ago.

Keeping the hype train going, Ghibli recently released a new wallpaper illustration of the park which you can download for free online. The new image, which is the same one you can see on the park’s new website, is available in both vertical and horizontal orientations, so you can make your new desktop or phone background.

The wallpaper is also a great way to freshen up your virtual meetings – especially if you’ve already made your way through the free collection of movie stills Studio Ghibli released back in 2020.

If you follow Ghibli closely on Twitter, you might have noticed that the studio shared another cheeky version of the wallpaper with two new fuzzy green additions. According to the tweet, these characters are Miyazo and Zukkoro – the animated versions of Studio Ghibli co-founders Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki.

Now that we have a countdown to the official opening of the park, we can only expect more updates to come before November 1.

For a sneak peek of the Ghibli Park, visit here.

