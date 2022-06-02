Japan may raise daily entry cap for overseas arrivals to 30,000 people in July

The daily entry limit could increase yet again amid Japan’s plans to reopen for tourism

Japan’s strict entry rules continue to ease as the country gears up to reopen to tourists this month. As reported by the Yomiuri Shimbun, the government is now considering raising the daily entry cap for overseas arrivals to 30,000 people by Friday July 1.

As of Wednesday June 1, Japan has already doubled its entry cap on overseas arrivals from 10,000 to 20,000 people per day. Additionally, new entry rules have been introduced, in which travellers and tourists from certain destinations are now exempt from on-arrival testing and quarantine measures.

According to the news report, the new rules have lightened the Covid safety workload at the airports, and this allows for an increased number of travellers to enter the country.. There’s also talks of removing the daily entry cap altogether.

Meanwhile, Japan is getting ready to accept foreign tourists via packaged group tours from Friday June 10.

For more information, see our breakdown of Japan's current border rules.

More news

4 best Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in June 2022

Soak in a giant teacup onsen at this hot spring in Saga prefecture

3 summer-only events to check out at Moominvalley Park

A Harry Potter Café is opening in Akasaka this month

Shibuya Marui will be rebuilt as Japan’s first major wooden retail building

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.