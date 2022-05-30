Relax and pretend you’re a cup of green tea at Yuzen no Yado Toukai ryokan in Ureshino Onsen

When you think of Japan, two things may come to mind: beautiful onsen and delicious green tea. You can easily experience each of them around the country, but there’s a ryokan in Saga prefecture that’s combined onsen and green tea, then taken them to the next level.

Photo: Yuzen no Yado Toukai

Yuzen no Yado Toukai, a ryokan in the town of Ureshino Onsen, is famous for its Arita-yaki porcelain bathtubs that are shaped like giant teacups. Ureshino itself is a popular onsen destination and is also known for its sprawling tea fields. The bathtubs are made in Arita, a nearby city which is renowned for its Arita-yaki porcelain ware.

Photo: Yuzen no Yado Toukai

The ryokan features five private open-air tubs, each with a unique design reflecting seasonal flowers: chrysanthemums, cherry blossoms, orchids, tea flowers and wisteria. There are also two larger communal onsen bathing areas for both men and women.



Photo: Yuzen no Yado Toukai

There are a total of 20 Japanese-style rooms at the ryokan and you can book your stay with breakfast and a mouth-watering kaiseki-style dinner made with local vegetables and Saga beef.

Photo: Yuzen no Yado Toukai

Stays start at ¥6,500 per night (without meals). To enjoy the private teacup onsen rooms, you have to pay an additional ¥2,800 per person to use the facilities for 50 minutes.

Photo: Yuzen no Yado Toukai

The ryokan is about a five-minute walk from Ureshino-Onsen Bus Station and is also near popular sights including Yutoku Inari Shrine and Todoroki Falls. For more information and to book, visit the website.

