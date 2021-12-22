Tokyo
McDonald's, french fries
Photo: Mak/Unsplash

Japan, McDonald’s is running short on French fries over the holidays

The fast food chain will stop offering medium and large fries through December 30

Lim Chee Wah
Lim Chee Wah
Would you like fries with that? You can have them – as long as it’s a small. According to a report by Bloomberg published on The Japan Times, McDonald’s Japan is running low on French fries. There’s been a disruption in one of the fast food brand’s main supply chains due to the pandemic as well as the flood at a Vancouver port.

As such, McDonald’s across Japan is forced to ration its fries by only selling them in small sizes. The medium- and large-sized fries will not be available from Friday December 24 until Thursday December 30. The company is working on getting the supply issue sorted before New Year’s Eve.

Let’s hope this doesn’t escalate into a full-blown French fry drought. We do like our fries after a few rounds of drinks over the weekend.

Luckily, we can still celebrate Christmas the Japanese way with buckets of KFC chicken.

