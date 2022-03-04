Japan to allow more people in with increased daily entry cap

From March 14, the cap will be raised to 7,000 people per day and foreign students will be given priority

Japan has finally reopened its borders to the world, allowing non-tourists such as business travellers and students to finally enter the country. However, as Japan has been closed off to new arrivals for much of the past two years, there are thousands of students waiting to come into Japan. To help accommodate the influx of foreign arrivals, Japan will raise the daily cap on new entries from 5,000 to 7,000 people starting Monday March 14.

According to Kyodo News, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced a new scheme to give priority entry to students when business travel is not in demand. The plan includes giving students vacant seats on days when there are fewer business travellers. Not only that, an additional 1,000 daily entries just for students will be allowed on top of the 7,000-person daily cap.

The daily limit on new arrivals was recently raised to 5,000 people per day as part of the new border measures which went into effect on March 1. Japan has plans to continue opening the border in stages, meaning there are likely more changes to come over the coming weeks.

This post was originally published on March 3 and updated on March 4.

