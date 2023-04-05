Japan to drop Covid-19 border measures on May 8

Tourists will no longer need to register a vaccine certificate or produce a negative Covid-19 test before entering Japan

International travel was enough of a hassle in the pre-Covid era, with visa applications, baggage rules and the other umpteen logistical arrangements to consider. Then came the Covid tests, the border restrictions and QR code apps that varied across countries, leaving us to spend untold hours scrutinising endless pages of travel guidelines on the websites of foreign embassies.

With Japan moving to downgrade the classification of Covid-19, however, it looks like we’re reaching the end of this 'new normal'. According to Kyodo News, those entering Japan on or after May 8 2023 will no longer be required to present Covid-19 vaccination documents with records of three vaccine doses or proof of a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival.

Japan has also dropped its requirement for travellers and returnees arriving from China to present a negative result of a Covid-19 test conducted 72 hours prior to departure as of April 5.

The removal of these border measures is a big step for Japan, which currently requires temporary visitors and returnees to register their Covid-19 vaccination certificate (or a negative pre-departure Covid-19 test) on Visit Japan Web before departing for Japan.

Coming to Japan before May 8? Learn more about the current rules on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

