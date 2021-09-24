Japan to reduce quarantine time to 10 days for vaccinated travellers

Earlier this month, it was reported that Japan could potentially cut down quarantine time for overseas arrivals to ten days from the full 14 days of self-isolation. According to The Asahi Shimbun, the relaxed rules are finally coming into effect and will be implemented starting next week.

The report says that Japan's health ministry has decided to loosen border control measures for those fully vaccinated. The change includes exempting overseas arrivals from the mandatory three-day isolation period at a designated facility (typically a quarantine hotel) as well as reducing the 14 days of quarantine to ten.

Under the new restrictions, overseas arrivals from all countries and regions who can show proof of being fully vaccinated will only be required to self-quarantine for ten days at home or another place of their choosing. Entrants must show proof of being fully vaccinated with one of the three vaccines that are approved in Japan: Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca. After ten days of self-quarantine, travellers will also be required to take a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test – if it comes back negative, they’re all clear to head out.

This move is another step towards gradually easing Covid-19 restrictions in Japan. Since September 20, many overseas arrivals have been exempt from the initial three-day quarantine at a designated facility, except for people arriving from one of the separately listed 45 countries and regions considered higher risk, including Britain, India and Indonesia. However, beginning next week, full vaccinated travellers from those countries will be able to skip the three-day quarantine. In general, however, only citizens and foreign residents with valid visa and reentry permit are currently allowed to enter Japan.

It’s not yet clear what date next week the new rules will take effect, but we’ll keep this story updated as soon as we know more.

Meanwhile, as another move towards resuming international travel, Japan is aiming to issue digital Covid-19 passports by mid-December. For more information on how you can apply for your vaccine passport in Japan, visit here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

