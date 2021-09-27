Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea are increasing ticket prices again this year

[title]
Fans of Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea: if you’re still recovering from the parks’ substantial ticket price increase earlier this year in spring, we’ve got bad news for you. Tokyo’s two Disney theme parks are increasing their prices again come autumn.
From October 1, tickets will be divided into four categories with prices based on the season and the day of the week. The one-day pass for adults, for example, will increase by ¥700 to ¥9,400 on Saturday, Sunday, national holidays and peak periods such as Halloween and Christmas. In low-season months such as January, the ticket prices will in turn decrease by ¥300 on weekdays. Details on the new ticket prices effective October 2021 can be found here (download the PDF for more information).
Here’s the breakdown of the new ticket prices (from October 1 2021 to January 31 2022):
One-day pass
- Adults: ¥7,900, ¥8,400, ¥8,900, ¥9,400
- Children aged 12-17: ¥6,600, ¥7,000, ¥7,400, ¥7,800
- Children aged 4-11: ¥4,700, ¥5,000, ¥5,300, ¥5,600
Admission from 10.30am
- Adults: ¥7,400, ¥7,900, ¥8,400, ¥8,900
- Children aged 12-17: ¥6,200, ¥6,600, ¥7,000, ¥7,400
- Children aged 4-11: ¥4,400, ¥4,700, ¥5,000, ¥5,300
Admission from 12noon
- Adults ¥6,900, ¥7,400, ¥7,900, ¥8,400
- Children aged 12-17: ¥5,800, ¥6,200, ¥6,600, ¥7,000
- Children aged 4-11: ¥4,100, ¥4,400, ¥4,700, ¥5,000
Tickets have to be purchased in advance and they go on sale every Wednesday from 2pm for the following month. Check the official website for details. Note that both Disneyland and DisneySea are currently operating with reduced visitor numbers as part of the Covid-19 safety measures.
