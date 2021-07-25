Japan's Yuto Horigome wins first ever Olympic gold in skateboarding

This is the first of four gold medals in skateboarding up for grabs for the first time at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Skateboarding made its debut as an Olympic sport this year at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. On Sunday July 25, 22-year old Yuto Horigome from Japan made history by taking the first ever skateboarding gold medal awarded at the Olympics.

The competition was held at the purpose-built Ariake Urban Sports Center, where Horigome came in first with a total score of 37.18 in the skateboarding men's street finals. Kelvin Hoefler from Brazil took silver while Jagger Eaton from the US took bronze.

The intense competition was carried out on ramps, rails and ledges under an equally intense summer heat. The skaters had five chances at a one-off trick as well as two 45-second turns on the equipment. Their respective totals were calculated based on the four best scores out of the seven rounds.

In total, four gold medals are up for grabs for skateboarding at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Still to come are the women’s street, men’s park and women’s park categories.

For the full medal count of the Olympic Games, visit the official website.



