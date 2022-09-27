Enjoy free entry at these museums, gardens and zoos in Tokyo on October 1

On Tokyo Citizens Day, some of the city’s top attractions offer free admission, including Hamarikyu Gardens and Ueno Zoo

As we approach autumn and the weather gets cooler, now’s the perfect time to get out and explore Tokyo again. The best day to do so is this Saturday October 1, as it’s Tokyo Citizens Day.

Though not a public holiday – i.e. you don’t get the day off work – this special day was established in 1952 to commemorate Tokyo’s transition into a proper city with its own mayor in 1898. Every year on this day, a host of attractions run by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government across the city, including museums, art galleries, zoos and aquariums, will open to the public for free.

Here’s the full list of attractions that offer free admission on October 1.

Photo: Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

Museums and art galleries

Edo-Tokyo Open-Air Architectural Museum

Tokyo Photographic Art Museum (applicable only for these two exhibitions: Reinventing Image-Making, and Seeing as Though Touching – Contemporary Japanese Photography Vol.19)

Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo (only applicable for the MOT Collection exhibition)

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum (only applicable for the Finn Juhl and Danish Chairs exhibition)

Photo: Crisfotolux/Dreamstime Rikugien

Gardens

The Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum garden

Hamarikyu Gardens

Kiyosumi Garden

Koishikawa Korakuen

Kyu Furukawa Gardens

Kyu Iwasaki-tei Gardens

Kyu Shiba Rikyu Garden

Mukojima Hyakkaen

Rikugien

Tonogayato Garden

Photo: Tokyo Zoological Park Society Female giant panda Shin Shin at Ueno Zoo

Zoos, aquariums and botanical gardens

Inokashira Nature & Culture Park

Tama Zoo

Tokyo Port Wild Bird Park

Ueno Zoo

Tokyo Sea Life Park

Jindaiji Botanical Garden

Yumenoshima Park Tropical Greenhouse Dome

Note that some venues may restrict admission when it gets too crowded. More information here (in Japanese only).

More from Time Out Tokyo

A private sub-temple at Tofukuji in Kyoto is open for autumn leaves this year

Kyoto’s Kiyomizu-dera Temple is open till late for two special light-ups this autumn

See autumn leaves from Japan’s longest gondola lift at Naeba in Niigata

Everything we know so far about the world’s first Ghibli Park

Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Nagasaki is hosting Kyushu’s biggest fireworks show in October

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.