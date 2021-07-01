Kaws is releasing a new collection with Uniqlo this month

The new UT T-shirts and tote bag are here to celebrate Kaws’ large-scale exhibition in Tokyo

The last Uniqlo and Kaws collaboration back in 2019 brought about a frenzy of shoppers who were fighting tooth and nail for the coveted T-shirts and tote bags. Now, the American artist is teaming up with Uniqlo again to release a special collection in line with his upcoming exhibition at the Mori Arts Center Gallery, which is set to open July 16.

Photo: Uniqlo

The collection will see seven new items: four adult T-shirts, two children's T-shirts, and a tote bag. The adult T-shirts are priced at a reasonable ¥1,500 each while the kids’ are ¥990 a piece. The tote bag costs ¥1,990.

Photo: Uniqlo

The T-shirts and tote bag will feature Companion, the artist's signature character which has shot to international stardom thanks to the multi-city Kaws Holiday exhibitions. The numerous events feature a giant inflatable Companion at some of the world’s most iconic locations, including at the foot of Mt Fuji in 2019.

Photo: Uniqlo

There will also be two other T-shirts printed with the text 'Kaws Tokyo First', an ode to the artist’s first large-scale art exhibition in the Japanese capital.

The entire collection will be available online and in-stores nationwide from Friday July 30. For more information, visit the website.

More news

Catch 100,000 sunflowers in bloom at Yokosuka Soleil Hill for free

The swanky Akiya Beach Club in Yokosuka is now open, with a bar and Mt Fuji views

teamLab Planets Tokyo is getting two new installations and they are stunning

Relax in a traditional Finnish sauna and cafe at this new facility in Kanda

Starbucks Reserve Roastery teamed up with Converse Tokyo for a lifestyle collection



Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.