Uniqlo x Kaws
Photo: Uniqlo

Kaws is releasing a new collection with Uniqlo this month

The new UT T-shirts and tote bag are here to celebrate Kaws’ large-scale exhibition in Tokyo

Kaila Imada
The last Uniqlo and Kaws collaboration back in 2019 brought about a frenzy of shoppers who were fighting tooth and nail for the coveted T-shirts and tote bags. Now, the American artist is teaming up with Uniqlo again to release a special collection in line with his upcoming exhibition at the Mori Arts Center Gallery, which is set to open July 16.

Uniqlo x Kaws
Photo: Uniqlo

The collection will see seven new items: four adult T-shirts, two children's T-shirts, and a tote bag. The adult T-shirts are priced at a reasonable ¥1,500 each while the kids’ are ¥990 a piece. The tote bag costs ¥1,990.

Uniqlo x Kaws
Photo: Uniqlo

The T-shirts and tote bag will feature Companion, the artist's signature character which has shot to international stardom thanks to the multi-city Kaws Holiday exhibitions. The numerous events feature a giant inflatable Companion at some of the world’s most iconic locations, including at the foot of Mt Fuji in 2019. 

Uniqlo x Kaws
Photo: Uniqlo

There will also be two other T-shirts printed with the text 'Kaws Tokyo First', an ode to the artist’s first large-scale art exhibition in the Japanese capital.

The entire collection will be available online and in-stores nationwide from Friday July 30. For more information, visit the website.

Latest news

