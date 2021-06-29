Tokyo
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
SubscribeSearch
サウナラボ 神田
Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Relax in a traditional Finnish sauna and cafe at this new facility in Kanda

This new Nordic-style venue in Kanda Port building, run by SaunaLab, also features ice saunas, a rooftop terrace and more

By Dina Kartit
Advertising

Looking for a legit Finnish sauna experience? Kanda Port, opened in Kanda Nishikicho in late-April, features traditional Finnish steam baths and a Nordic-inspired aesthetic. And in case you’re wondering, Kanda Port is not on Tokyo Bay – the name is meant to evoke a place where people from anywhere in the world can rest and relax.

You'll find SaunaLab in the basement of the multi-storey building. Designed by sauna expert Yukitaka Yoneda – who also worked on SaunaLab facilities in Nagoya and Fukuoka – it’s based on traditional Finnish sauna culture. 

サウナラボ 神田
Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

There are separate areas for men and women, each featuring lockers, showers, a mildly heated room for whisking (a Finnish sauna massage with dried birch leaves), and a steam room. Then there are the saunas themselves. Each area has a different sauna – don’t worry, you’ll be able to try both, since the men’s and women’s areas are swapped around every Wednesday.

サウナラボ 神田
Photo: Kisa ToyoshimaOke Sauna

The Oke Sauna is a standard sauna room where you pour birch-scented water on stones to make steam. From the outside, the pinewood cabin looks just like a wooden bucket, but on the inside, the walls and the thatched roof will make you feel like you’re sitting in a hut.

サウナラボ 神田
Photo: Kisa ToyoshimaIke Sauna

The Ike Sauna consists of a large, dimly lit chamber that resembles a mountain lodge. It has three stoves, a large basin and even tatami mats to sit on. To really cool down after a steamy sauna session, both areas also feature a one-person ice sauna with a temperature of roughly -25 degrees Celsius.

サウナラボ 神田
Photo: Kisa ToyoshimaRest area

After braving these extreme temps, you may unwind at the vihta, a gender-mixed rest area with sloping wooden ramps ideal for lounging on. 

You can make a reservation at SaunaLab one week in advance. A 90-minute sauna session costs ¥2,700 per person. The venue is open every day from 12noon to 9pm.

神田ポートビル
Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

The basement floor also features SaunaLab’s shop selling handmade sauna hats, buckets, ladles, loungewear, and a selection of birch whisks. For refreshments, head up to Kitchen Sauna café on the first floor. It  serves up a special sauna-blend coffee and you can have it either hot (¥370) or cold (¥420).The café is open from 11.30am to 8pm (last order 7.30pm).

神田ポートビル
Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Keep an eye out for ten commissioned artworks displayed throughout the building, including this fabric lamp shaped like a sauna hat made by Yuri Himuro.

神田ポートビル
Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

The serene wooden rooftop patio is ornamented with plants and a mountain-inspired artwork by artist Ogiso Mizue. Up here, the fresh air will feel especially good after a sauna session as you gaze out over the sprawling cityscape. 

For more information or to book a sauna session, head to Kanda Port's official website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

The new Hewitt Resort in Hakodate has a rooftop infinity onsen overlooking the sea

Learn about Ainu culture at this immersive light show in a Hokkaido national park

This new Tokyo café has robot waiters controlled remotely by disabled workers

Odaiba hot spring theme park Oedo Onsen Monogatari is closing down

Super Mario is releasing a fashion collab with Parco: yukata, shirts, bags and more

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising
    Time Out

    About us

    Time Out Tokyo

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.