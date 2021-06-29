Photo: teamLab, 2021, Interactive Digital Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi teamLab Planets Tokyo is getting two new installations and they are stunning The two indoor and outdoor exhibits make up the museum’s new Garden Area Emma Steen By Advertising Flowers as far as the eye can see – and no, we’re not talking about Ibaraki’s Hitachi Seaside Park. On July 2, teamLab Planets will open two brand new installations that will collectively be called the digital art museum’s Garden Area. <div><div><figure class="op-interactive"><iframe title="YouTube video player" data-component="lazy-embed" data-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-uJTk_mRmUY" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

The first installation, titled ‘Floating Flower Garden: Flowers and I are of the Same Root, the Garden and I are One’, is a mirrored infinity room with hundreds of flowers (all epiphytic orchids) dangling from the ceiling. Inspired by a Zen Buddhist koan (a dialogue or story that’s part of a Zen priest’s theological training), this artwork is designed to help you become one with the garden.

Photo: teamLab, 2015, Interactive Kinetic Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

As you move through the space, flowers will float up when you go near them, and drop down once you’ve moved past them, creating space for you and those around you. There are several species of orchids, and the flowers emanate a scent that changes from day to night.

Photo: teamLab, 2021, Interactive Digital Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

The second installation is titled ‘Moss Garden of Resonating Microcosms - Solidified Light Color, Sunrise and Sunset’. This outdoor piece will change with the current weather and will remain open come rain or shine.

Like the Floating Flower Garden, this artwork will change between day and night, with the ovoid sculptures lighting up after the sun sets. When tipped over by a hand or the wind, the ovoids will bounce back up again and emit a sound, with the surrounding shapes echoing the same sound.

Photo: teamLab, 2021, Interactive Digital Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

At night, the ovoids will emit a certain shade of light that’s specific to the sound it emits after being pushed. There are a total of 61 different colours of light, and the shapes can flicker and change colour even without physical interaction.

As a preventative measure against Covid-19, teamLab Planets is currently limiting the number of visitors. In addition, all surfaces inside the museum are sanitised regularly. As is typical of coronavirus protocol, temperatures will be checked on entry while all staff and visitors are required to disinfect their hands and wear a mask. Be sure to exercise caution when planning your visit.

