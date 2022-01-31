Shimokitazawa is getting a new shopping complex under the train tracks

Tokyo’s hip Shimokitazawa neighbourhood has had a major makeover in the past few years with new developments like Reload, Nansei Plus and Bonus Track. Joining the list is Mikan Shimokita, an all-new spot just outside Shimokitazawa Station. This five-storey complex is officially set to open on March 30, with 19 new restaurants and shops lined up underneath the elevated Keio Inokashira line tracks.

Photo: Keio Corporation

Across the first two floors, you’ll find casual dining including restaurants like Island Burgers, serving up gourmet hamburgers, and Pizzeria 8 with Neapolitan-style pizza, as well as Nishi-Azabu’s famed ramen shop Rakkan Gold. Asian eateries like Thailand 999 and Da Pai Dang 105 will also open outlets here, too.

Photo: Keio Corporation

But the standouts are the brand new restaurants you’ll only find in the complex. Visit Shimokita Rokkaku, run by the company behind standing bar Comaru in Sangenjaya, to eat some classic izakaya dishes while sipping on sake. Or head to Vietnamese restaurant Chopsticks to fill up on authentic pho and banh mi. Opening later this summer, The Torifters will serve up premium chicken, sourced from the brand’s own farm in Miyazaki prefecture.

Photo: Keio Corporation

Floors three, four and five are dedicated to co-working space SYCL by Keio which offers monthly plans from ¥15,400. There’s also a new Tsutaya bookstore, which will have its own shared office space, Share Lounge.

Mikan Shimokita is set to open its doors on March 30. Visit the website for more information.

