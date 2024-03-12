Kyoto to limit tourist access in the historical Gion geisha district

As international tourism bounces back to pre-pandemic levels, some of Japan’s most visited cities are grappling with the challenges of overtourism. In Kyoto's historical Gion district specifically, the influx of tourists vying for a glimpse of the local maiko and geiko (Kyoto's geishas) has overwhelmed the narrow alleyways, much to the distress of local businesses and residents.

In recent years, however, locals have observed visitors abusing this privilege by taking photos of geiko and maiko, as well as private residences, without consent. To protect the privacy and safety of its residents, the Kyoto government prohibited photography in certain locales in 2019 and imposed a ¥10,000 fine for those who violated these guidelines.

Despite these efforts, the issue of tourists flooding residential areas and causing disturbances persists, prompting the local government to enhance its strategies against unruly tourist behaviours. Starting April 2024, multilingual signs will be installed beside private roads in Gion to warn trespassers of a ¥10,000 penalty for unauthorised entry.

According to Japan Times, Gion official Isokazu Ota expressed that the decision to tighten these rules was difficult but necessary. In the report, Ota was quoted as saying, ‘We will ask tourists to refrain from entering narrow private streets from April onwards. We don't want to enforce this, but we are left with no choice.’

This forthcoming ban, which will come into effect as early as next month, is part of a broader initiative to mitigate the impacts of overtourism in Kyoto. These efforts also include the recent removal of the discounted Bus One Day Pass, which has gone into effect this month.

More from Time Out

The official Japan cherry blossom forecast for 2024 is out now

The iconic Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro has come to life at Ghibli Park

René Redzepi is bringing Noma back to Kyoto this autumn for a ten-week pop-up

See 4,000 cherry blossoms light up at Niigata's Takada Castle this spring

9 Tokyo pizzerias ranked in the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific list for 2024

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.