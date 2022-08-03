Kyoto's mysterious Ruriko-in Temple is open for nighttime illuminations this month

This Kyoto temple is rarely open to visitors outside of special events like this one

Located roughly 40 minutes from Kyoto Station by train is the small Buddhist temple of Ruriko-in. Famous for its beautiful Japanese garden and tearoom with a panoramic view of surrounding maple trees, Ruriko-in is one of the most popular attractions in the prefecture. Part of the temple’s appeal lies in its mystery, as it’s only open to the public for a handful of days every year.

Photo: Central Japan Railway Company

While people often look forward to Ruriko-in’s autumn foliage, this year the temple is also welcoming visitors for a few days in the summer for a rare after-dark illumination event. On August 6 and August 7 as well as August 11 to August 14, the temple will illuminate its maple trees in colourful lights for visitors to admire as they tour the grounds after dark. The view at the tearoom is especially striking, as the lacquered black tables are so well polished and shiny that the mirror finish creates a mesmerising reflection of the maple leaves outside.

Photo: Central Japan Railway Company

There are only 180 tickets for each day of the event, with admission priced at a steep ¥4,000 per person. The 75-minute nighttime viewing will begin at 7pm and conclude at 8.15pm, with the last entry set at 8pm.

You can get tickets via JR Central’s booking site. Tickets are available up to three days before the visiting day.

More information on Ruriko-in’s website.

