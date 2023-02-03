Loewe and Studio Ghibli open a 'Howl’s Moving Castle' pop-up in Omotesando

This collaboration between the luxury label and Studio Ghibli features fashion and accessories from the famous anime

Following its 2021 and 2022 collections inspired by 'My Neighbor Totoro' and 'Spirited Away', luxury fashion house Loewe is now back with its third and final collaboration with Studio Ghibli. This time, the limited-edition items are inspired by the 2004 anime 'Howl's Moving Castle', which follows a young hatter called Sophie and her whirlwind adventures with a wizard and his topsy-turvy fortress on legs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOKAN (@yokanstudio)

Goods on offer include several leather wallets and handbags featuring characters such as Sophie, Howl, the Witch of the Waste and the fire demon Calcifer (but our favourite accessories are the ones with Markl's beard). Aside from Loewe's signature leather products, the collection also has a wide array of graphic t-shirts, jumpers, jeans, shoes and other clothes, as well as a scented candle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @8__8.v

To celebrate the new collection, Loewe has opened a pop-up in Omotesando featuring elements of the film, like Calcifer's wood-burning stove and the castle's wooden staircase.

The pop-up, which is open now through February 8, can only be accessed by those who have reserved a specific time slot. Predictably, all available slots are now full, as priority was given to fans who had made purchases from the previous Studio Ghibli collections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by イ〜マイさん発信 (@mammaaiuto_flight_type)

That said, you're not missing too much if you don't have a booking, as the same collection is available at Loewe's permanent Omotesando location five minutes up the road. The pop-up is also not quite as elaborate as the display for last year's 'Spirited Away' event, which had a proper red entrance gate lit with paper lanterns, a section of the train carriage seen in the film and even the bridge that connected the human world with the spirit world.

Besides, we're soon getting a bigger recreation of Howl's castle at the newly opened Ghibli Park in Aichi, which is gearing up to expand its facility in 2024 with two new areas.

See Loewe's entire collection on the brand's site here, or learn more about the upcoming sections of the Ghibli Park through our guide here.



More from Time Out Tokyo

Here's what to expect when Japan downgrades Covid-19's classification status on May 8

Overseas tourists can get this exclusive Sanrio Pasmo transport card

There's an Ultraman illumination in Osaka for the superhero's 55th anniversary

How to visit a temple or shrine like a Tokyoite

The Sanriku Fireworks Competition is back this year with two fantastic events

Want to be the first to know what's cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.