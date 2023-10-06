Loft’s flagship store in Ginza reopens after major renovations

While there are many things to do in Ginza besides shopping, we can’t deny that the glitzy district is one of Tokyo’s best places for retail therapy. From towering Uniqlo complexes to high-end designer boutiques, many brands chose to set up their flagship stores in Ginza. Adding to this list is the newly renovated Ginza Loft, which just reopened on September 29.

Loft is a popular lifestyle store known for its wide variety of well-designed products ranging from beauty and kitchenware to stationery and travel goods. It has a wide network of stores in Tokyo and across Japan.

The newly reopened Ginza flagship is especially worth a visit, as it is home to five floors of amazing shopping featuring some of the coolest brands and trendiest products around. Loft Ginza is also great for souvenir hunting; you’ll find lots of made-in-Japan goods and there’s tax-free benefits for tourists.

画像提供：株式会社ロフト

At the entrance of the new-and-improved Loft, there’s a standout installation created by artist unit Magma. The striking shrine-like construction features cute maneki-neko lucky cats celebrating the store’s reopening.

Photo: Time Out Tokyo

The first-floor restaurant is now the 2foods café. Here you can dine on curries, burgers, salads, doughnuts and cakes. There are also plant-based options.

画像提供：株式会社ロフト

The retail zone on the first floor is dedicated to food products, including condiments, from around the world. Additionally, there’s a market stocked with seasonally changing goods from across Japan. Of note is the coffee beans from stylish Japanese roaster Torahebi Coffee.

画像提供：株式会社ロフト こみちのコンビニ

Until October 25, you'll also find a special Komichi no Convenience Store corner offering unique products inspired by local convenience stores from around Japan.

画像提供：株式会社ロフト

Loft Ginza's second floor features all things health and beauty, complete with a new Tester Bar where you can try out popular beauty and skincare products. The sales area for cosmetics has also expanded with more offerings from popular Korean beauty brands.

画像提供：株式会社ロフト

Other new things to check out at Ginza Loft include the household and kitchen goods on the fourth floor. A new Pantry area was added to showcase seasonal food items as well as gorgeous tableware. Additionally, on the fifth floor, you’ll find an overwhelming variety of stationery plus a gift-wrapping corner.

More info on Ginza Loft, visit the website.

