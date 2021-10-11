McDonald’s Japan now offers a Godiva chocolate frappe

Available from October 13 at McCafé by Barista across the country

Chocolate always puts you in a good mood, and you can now get a rich, creamy, chocolatey pick-me-up at McCafé by Barista.

This is the fast food restaurant’s second collaboration with premium Belgian chocolate brand Godiva. When it was first launched last year, the decadent chocolate frappe was such a hit that it sold out way before the promotion’s planned end date. We hope McCafé has increased its stock this year as the promotion is set to run for about six weeks from Wednesday October 13 until late November.

The ice-blended Godiva Chocolate Espresso Frappe (¥540) mixes a dark chocolate sauce containing cocoa solids with espresso and milk. The dessert drink is then topped with chocolate whipped cream and a glossy couverture sauce that’s made with 54 percent Belgian chocolate.

If you’re looking to reward yourself even more, add on a praline macaron for just ¥100. Go on, treat yourself. This limited-time item is available at selected McCafé outlets across Japan starting October 13 – and it won’t be here for long.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Japan 2021 autumn leaves forecast: when and where to see the best foliage

Daikanyama is officially the coolest neighbourhood in Tokyo in 2021



Shibuya’s famous Halloween parade is going virtual this year



Japanese manga about a transgender teenager ‘Boys Run the Riot’ is now in English



Tokyo Station is opening a food truck park offering vegan and eco-friendly food



Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.