Japanese manga about a transgender teenager ‘Boys Run the Riot’ is now in English

There are more than a handful of books out there where the main protagonists identify as gay or lesbian, but the same can’t be said for books featuring transgender characters. That’s part of what makes ‘Boys Run the Riot’, a manga about a transgender high-school boy called Rio, the gem that it is. Not only does the manga help fill a gap in the grave lack of representation of transgender people in literature, it also delivers an engaging story that readers will find easy to relate to, regardless of their gender identity.

Because the manga is authored by Keito Gaku, a trans Japanese man, the portrayal of Rio feels raw and genuine. The manga, however, doesn’t focus too much on the teen navigating his identity as a trans person. Instead, the story mainly revolves around Rio and his friend Jun who are working on starting a fashion brand together.

Have you checked out this week's #NewMangaDay releases from Kodansha? If not we definitely want to spotlight the latest volume of the @HarveyAwards -nominated trans coming-of-age series...



🗣 Boys Run the Riot, Volume 2 🗣

By Keito Gaku



Print & digital: https://t.co/UFcf7eZ4c1 pic.twitter.com/JRb07xCoch — Kodansha Manga (@KodanshaManga) July 30, 2021

Sure, the opening chapter touches on Rio’s reluctance to come out as transgender to his peers. However, the manga also covers what it’s like to be a high school student, something everyone – including cis people – struggle with.

Through stories of success and setbacks, cringey stunts and admirable moments of self actualisation, this is a manga that will inspire wider audiences no matter their background.

‘Boys Run the Riot’ was first published in June 2020 and now features four volumes. The English translated version of the first two volumes are available now, while the third volume will become available in English on September 28. You can find the books online here.

More from Time Out

Heart-warming Japanese manga ‘I Think Our Son is Gay’ is now available in English

Nike Japan releases new tabi-style, indigo-dyed ISPA Drifter sneakers

In photos: this new Airbnb apartment in Harajuku looks like a whimsical wonderland

4 new Japanese films and series coming to Netflix this September

JR East now offers half-price shinkansen tickets until December 2021

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.