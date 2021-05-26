This purring cat robot feels like an actual pet cat – but without the maintenance

The furry MeowEver robot purrs, has a heartbeat, and will keep your lap warm

If you’ve ever wanted a pet but can’t be bothered with all the maintenance and responsibility – or if you’re allergic to animal fur – there’s now a solution to your dilemma. Introducing the MeowEver, a robot cushion that’s shaped like a cat and even functions like a living, breathing pet.

Photo: Partners

The MeowEver is designed to look like a sleeping cat – it even has realistic soft fur. But what really makes it feel almost like an actual cat is that it has a ‘heartbeat’, which emits a calming pulse when you hold it. The pulse ranges from 60 to 120 beats per minute, similar to that of an average cat. You can turn off this function if you prefer.

Photo: Partners

The robot weighs about 2kg, which is similar to the weight of a small cat. It also comes fitted with a microwavable gel pack that stays warm for roughly 40 to 50 minutes, a feature to have you feeling warm and cosy as you hold it.

Perhaps the most kitten-like feature is its ability to purr when you rub its back. The cushion also features a small vibration function, so you'll feel a faint buzz as you continue to stroke the cat’s back.

Photo: Partners

MeowEver is created in collaboration between Japanese lifestyle brand Felissimo and plush toy company Partners. The robot pet is currently open for crowdfunding via Makuake and you’ll have to pledge a donation of ¥9,500 to receive your very own MeowEver cushion. A portion of your pledge will be donated to animal rescue organisations in Japan.

