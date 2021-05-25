Kyoto is hosting a special Doraemon art exhibition this summer

Japan’s famous blue cat-robot Doraemon has had its fair share of collaborations over the years, from adorning an entire Seibu Railway train to designing a Gucci capsule collection. Now this iconic character is scheduled to host its own exhibition this summer at the Kyocera Museum of Art in Kyoto, specifically in its newest exhibition hall, the Higashiyama Cube.

Photo: Kyocera Museum of Art in Kyoto

The Doraemon Exhibition Kyoto 2021 was supposed to be held last year. However, due to Covid-19, it was postponed to this year, now set to run from July 10 to September 5. The exhibition will feature Doraemon in a range of contemporary works created by 28 leading Japanese artists including Makoto Aida, Ryota Kuwakubo, Sebastian Masuda and Takashi Murakami.

Photo: The Doraemon Exhibition Kyoto 2021

This Kyoto show is like a best-of collection, bringing together many artworks that have previously appeared at various exhibitions across Japan. You’ll find paintings, sculptures, graphics and photography featuring the adorable Doraemon. Highlights include several pieces by world-famous Superflat artist Takashi Murakami, who incorporated the blue cat-robot into his signature smiley flower collage.

Photo: The Doraemon Exhibition 2021

Here’s the best part: if you’re looking to own some official Doraemon merch, the exhibition gift shop will be stocked with over 300 exclusive items designed by Japanese artists and artisans. There’s a sensu (traditional Japanese folding fan; ¥9,350) made by heritage fan specialist Baisenan using Takashi Murakami’s joyful design, a tote bag (¥3,300) by Kumi Machida, and colour-changing glass cups (¥1,540), just to name a few.

Tickets cost ¥2,000, but you can save ¥200 if you purchase them in advance via Lawson Ticket and Ticket Pia. Special tickets which come with Doraemon stickers or clear folders are also available – though these are limited in quantity.

