A vanilla shake with sweet amazake sounds delicious – but it's non-alcoholic though

Fast food chain Mos Burger is bringing back its highly requested drink with a distinctly Japanese spin, collaborating with Yamaguchi-based sake brewery Asahi Shuzo, makers of the highly regarded Dassai sake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KO-Z (@koji_komatsu)

Called Mazeru Shake Dassai, the drink comes with a layer of non-alcoholic amazake (sweet sake) at the bottom, topped up with Mos Burger’s creamy vanilla shake. Amazake is a fermented brew of rice, koji and water that’s often served at shrines around New Year’s Eve. It has a distinctively funky smell and taste, which goes very nicely with a vanilla shake.

The Mazeru Shake Dassai will be on sale at Mos Burger stores from December 28 until supplies last. The shakes start at ¥380 for a small and ¥450 for a medium.

If you can’t wait that long, there’s plenty of other amazake-infused food and drinks in Tokyo, like the amazake iced coffee at Engawa Cafe.

More from Time Out

The Michelin-starred Torishiki in Meguro is one of Tokyo’s best yakitori restaurants

Japan, McDonald’s is running short on French fries over the holidays

Shibuya New Year’s Eve countdown for 2021/2022 is cancelled

At-Home Cafe is opening its largest ever maid café in Akihabara

There’s a Snoopy-themed Japanese teahouse and chocolate shop in Oita prefecture

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.