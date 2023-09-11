Studio Ghibli’s latest film 'The Boy and the Heron' finally gets a trailer

Hayao Miyazaki’s latest film, also called ‘How Do You Live?’, is confirmed releasing in North America in December 2023

Anime fans are in raptures as Studio Ghibli unveils its latest magnum opus, directed by master storyteller Hayao Miyazaki. ‘How Do You Live?’ is inspired by Miyazaki's favourite childhood novel of the same name and was released only in Japanese cinemas a few months ago in July.

Photo: Photo: © Studio Ghibli 'How Do You Live?' (2023)

Studio Ghibli did not undertake any promotion for the film ahead of its release in Japan. The studio believes that deep down, film lovers crave the experience of going into a cinema with no preconceptions or expectations for a film before watching it.

Photo: © Studio Ghibli 'How Do You Live?' (2023)

However, as the film has yet to be released outside of Japan, this meant the international film community had no clue as to what the film is all about, let alone seen any visuals from it. Until now.

Earlier this month on September 7, ‘The Boy and the Heron’ (as the film is known internationally) was screened at the Toronto Film Festival. Unsurprisingly, the film received a chorus of acclaim, with critics lauding it as another feather in Miyazaki’s already illustrious cap.

Now, as the global audience awaits with bated breath for its international release, GKids, North America's distributor for Studio Ghibli films, has treated fans to a tantalising trailer. Plus, 'The Boy and the Heron' is now set to debut in US cinemas on December 8.

In fact, GKids unveiled two promotional videos. The initial video (above) is an eloquent introduction. It paints the animation as 'A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki’.

If you wish to stay true to Ghibli's ethos and remain uninformed until the screening, steer clear of this trailer. But for the rest of us, who after a ten-year hiatus can't contain our excitement, come feast your eyes on the evocative, mesmerising preview of what promises to be another Ghibli classic.

