New 15 metre-tall mural by world-famous artist Tyler Hobbs appears in Toranomon

​​International artist Tyler Hobbs, famed for his use of algorithms in generative art, has recently visited Japan and bestowed an impressive new mural upon a building fronting Shin-Tora Avenue in Toranomon. We caught up with Tyler for an exclusive interview following the big reveal, in which he discussed the theme of his piece and shared his experience of tackling the largest work of his career.

Photo: Courtesy of the Toranomon Hills Press Office

Shin-Tora Avenue, the main thoroughfare of the Shimbashi-Toranomon area, was designated Tokyo's first 'Pedestrian Convenience Improvement Road' (Hokomichi) on March 17 2023. Thanks to a local law loophole, the avenue can now accommodate street-side restaurants and shops with tables and chairs, advertising installations, and event hosting, promising increased hustle and bustle.

The ongoing Mural Art Project aims to add further pizazz to this lively area. Spearheaded by Mori Building and operated by the Tokyo Mural Project team, the organisers commissioned Hobbs, a visual artist from Texas, USA, to inject his creativity into the area.

Photo: Courtesy of the Toranomon Hills Press Office

Hobbs is known for crafting abstract pieces with algorithms, plotters and paints, all the while exploring themes of calculated aesthetics and the interplay with the natural world. Over a thousand of his works have been sold to collectors around the world, with the average price tag being USD$100,000 (approximately ¥13,350,000) – a testament to his global recognition.

‘The building was great, and there were no obstructions nearby. I enjoyed thinking about what kind of piece would fit here,’ he shared. He had previously visited Morioka city in Iwate prefecture for a computer science paper presentation during a trip to Japan and took pleasure in being able to return as a full-time artist.

Due to entry restrictions into Japan, Hobbs developed his concept using photos of the location and Google Street View. He employed a special version of his algorithm, tweaking the code little by little to create a design with different colours, shapes and sizes of parts. ’I ran the algorithm hundreds of times, generating a vast quantity of designs. I chose the final piece based on its overall colour, rhythm and balance of whitespace that I liked the most.’

Photo: Courtesy of the Toranomon Hills Press Office

The mural, titled ’Two Lovers, in Structure’, captures the architectural feature of the building, which appears to be divided into two sections, and presents them as 'lovers'. While Hobbs has done mural work in Texas in the past, this piece measuring 15.24m tall and 10.36m wide, marks his largest work to date.

‘Initially, the creation didn't progress smoothly, and I was worried if I could finish it. But by devising a precise method of positioning, I was gradually able to speed up. The paint used was mixed by hand to match the colours specified by the algorithm as closely as possible. It's a work that blends digital elements from the algorithm with analogue elements of my hand moving to mix colours and paint shapes.’

Photo: Naomi

Hobbs was surprised to find a scarcity of mural art and culture, particularly in Tokyo. Strict regulations regarding surface area for the purpose of maintaining scenery are in place in Japan, making the installation of murals or advertisements on building exteriors a challenge. ‘I wanted to create a design that seemed to use the entire building while navigating these difficult regulations. I think having these constraints resulted in a more creative and unique challenge,’ he explained, adding with a grin, ‘If I have the chance to paint another mural in Tokyo, I'd love to do it again.’

When asked about his future themes for his work, he responded, ‘I want to continue creating as my interests guide me. Not only digital art, but also drawing and public art, like this mural. I want to stay true to what I feel like doing at the moment. I plan to stay in Japan for about two more weeks and plan to visit places like Hakone, Kyoto, and Naoshima, so I think the things and experiences I encounter will likely inspire my next piece.’

This article was originally published in Japanese on May 3 2023 and adapted into English.

