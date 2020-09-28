Next year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be scaled down. Here’s how.

The postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games has resulted in a pricey change of plans. On September 25, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 organisers discussed over 50 items to be simplified to cut costs for next year’s event.

Overall, athletes are being put first. In a Japan Today report, IOC Vice President John Coates is quoted saying, ‘It would have been very easy for you to say “this isn't possible” [...] But I think we all share the view that this has to be possible, this has to happen, because we cannot disregard a generation of Olympic athletes.’

The number of competing athletes will not be reduced. However, certain measures around entertainment and free perks for members will be lessened or cut. Here's the first look at the scaled-down Tokyo 2020 Games.

Welcoming ceremonies for athletes are cancelled.

The amount of complimentary tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies will be reduced.

Entertainment such as fireworks and mascots will be reduced.

The number of spectators at competition venues could be changed.

Sports presentation ceremonies should be of 'bare-minimum quality and quantity'.

Security stations could be consolidated.





Other items, such as reducing the amount of stakeholders attending the games, creating efficient transportation and hosting IOC and Tokyo 2020 meetings online, will not directly affect spectators.

Not only will these actions help reduce costs of the pricey postponement, organisers are also working on creating a coronavirus-safe event for the peace of mind of spectators and professionals. If a vaccine is readily available, Coates mentioned that it might be a mandatory step, but he didn’t specify if the vaccine is for athletes or spectators or both. Meanwhile, Japan is also considering allowing athletes to skip the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

