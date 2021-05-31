Coronavirus vs the Olympics: How will the Covid-19 pandemic affect the Tokyo 2020 Games?

We're tracking the latest updates on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in light of the global pandemic

The unthinkable finally happened. Due to Covid-19 coronavirus, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed to 2021. The Olympics will now run from July 23 to August 8 2021 and the Paralympics will be held from August 24 until September 5 2021. The new dates were confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

So what happens next? There’s no way to predict what will happen this year, so the best thing to do is stay informed. Here are all the latest updates on the status of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

RECOMMENDED: Time In Tokyo: Experience Japan from your home