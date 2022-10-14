Starbucks has released an exclusive Halloween collection only in Japan

The mostly black collection includes mugs, tumblers, reusable straws and more to get you into the Halloween spirit

Aside from having some of the most beautiful Starbucks cafés, Japan also carries brilliant seasonal merchandise from the worldwide coffee chain. Following the recent Peanuts collab, Starbucks has just released its highly-anticipated Halloween collection that is now available online and at its stores nationwide.

This year's Halloween theme revolves around cheeky black cats and adorable ghosts. Here’s the breakdown of the items you’ll find in the collection:

Cat Stainless Bottle (¥4,100)

Odd Eye Cat Stainless Tumbler (¥3,650)

Cat & Ghost Tumbler (¥2,150)

Cat Bottle (¥1,800)

Masked Cat Mug (¥2,150)

Hoody Cat Mug (¥2,150)

Heat Resistant Glass Cat Mug (¥2,900)

Ghost Mug (¥2,150)

Canister Hoody Cat (¥2,800)

Reusable Straw Set and Case (¥2,500)

Color Changing Reusable Cup (¥500)

Reusable Cup Exclusive Bearista (sold as a set with the Color Change Reusable Cup) (¥900)

Beverage Card Cat/Ghost (¥700)

Starbucks Mini Cup Gift Cat (¥1,050)

If you’re hoping to grab a few pieces from the Halloween collection, you’ll want to hurry as they are notoriously popular. Plus, they make a great vessel for enjoying that seasonal pumpkin spice latte.

To see the full collection visit here.

