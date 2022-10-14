Tokyo
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
SubscribeSearch
Starbucks Japan Halloween 2022
Photo: Starbucks Japan

Starbucks has released an exclusive Halloween collection only in Japan

The mostly black collection includes mugs, tumblers, reusable straws and more to get you into the Halloween spirit

Kaila Imada
Written by
Kaila Imada
Advertising

Aside from having some of the most beautiful Starbucks cafés, Japan also carries brilliant seasonal merchandise from the worldwide coffee chain. Following the recent Peanuts collab, Starbucks has just released its highly-anticipated Halloween collection that is now available online and at its stores nationwide.

This year's Halloween theme revolves around cheeky black cats and adorable ghosts. Here’s the breakdown of the items you’ll find in the collection:

  • Cat Stainless Bottle (¥4,100)
  • Odd Eye Cat Stainless Tumbler (¥3,650)
  • Cat & Ghost Tumbler (¥2,150)
  • Cat Bottle (¥1,800) 
  • Masked Cat Mug (¥2,150) 
  • Hoody Cat Mug (¥2,150)
  • Heat Resistant Glass Cat Mug (¥2,900)
  • Ghost Mug (¥2,150)
  • Canister Hoody Cat (¥2,800) 
  • Reusable Straw Set and Case (¥2,500) 
  • Color Changing Reusable Cup (¥500) 
  • Reusable Cup Exclusive Bearista (sold as a set with the Color Change Reusable Cup) (¥900) 
  • Beverage Card Cat/Ghost (¥700)
  • Starbucks Mini Cup Gift Cat (¥1,050)

If you’re hoping to grab a few pieces from the Halloween collection, you’ll want to hurry as they are notoriously popular. Plus, they make a great vessel for enjoying that seasonal pumpkin spice latte

To see the full collection visit here.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Guide to Japan’s reopening for tourism: visa-free travel, valid vaccines, PCR tests and more

4 new Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in October 2022

Shimokitazawa is one of the world's top 10 coolest neighbourhoods in 2022

10 best films to catch at the 2022 Tokyo International Film Festival

6 best things to do in Kyoto this autumn

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising
    Time Out

    About us

    Time Out Tokyo

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.