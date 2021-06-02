Official BTS World merchandise are now available for the first time in Tokyo

You’ll find items from BTS and their mobile game at the K-pop Goods Store in Ikebukuro Sunshine City

K-pop sensation BTS have their eyes set on world domination. They have already snagged a Grammy nomination and four number 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Plus, a special McDonald’s BTS meal available in multiple countries across the globe (Japan is not one of them). If that wasn’t enough, the septet also has their very own mobile game known as BTS World, which you can download and play for free.

Photo: Kobunsha Co., Ltd.

Now, official merchandise from the game will be available for the first time in Japan at the K-pop Goods Store in TLC Records at Ikebukuro’s Sunshine City shopping centre. The pop-up shop will be around until Wednesday June 30, carrying CDs, DVDs and books from today’s hottest K-pop artists.

Photo: Kobunsha Co., Ltd.

Some of the BTS World items you’ll find in store include acrylic keychains (¥1,320), wireless chargers (¥4,400), cosy zip hoodies (¥8,580), stickers (¥297) and hanging tapestry (¥2,805) featuring your seven favourite boys.



Photo: Kobunsha Co., Ltd.

If you’re part of the BTS Army fandom, you’ll know how hard it is to get your hands on BTS merch. So make sure you make a beeline for the pop-up store before these items fly off the shelves.

Photo: Kobunsha Co., Ltd.

For more information on the K-pop Goods Store, visit here.

