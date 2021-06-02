Tokyo
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Search
BTS World merchandise
Photo: BTS/Kobunsha Co., Ltd.

Official BTS World merchandise are now available for the first time in Tokyo

You’ll find items from BTS and their mobile game at the K-pop Goods Store in Ikebukuro Sunshine City

By
Kaila Imada
Advertising

K-pop sensation BTS have their eyes set on world domination. They have already snagged a Grammy nomination and four number 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Plus, a special McDonald’s BTS meal available in multiple countries across the globe (Japan is not one of them). If that wasn’t enough, the septet also has their very own mobile game known as BTS World, which you can download and play for free.

BTS World merchandise
Photo: Kobunsha Co., Ltd.

Now, official merchandise from the game will be available for the first time in Japan at the K-pop Goods Store in TLC Records at Ikebukuro’s Sunshine City shopping centre. The pop-up shop will be around until Wednesday June 30, carrying CDs, DVDs and books from today’s hottest K-pop artists.

BTS World merchandise
Photo: Kobunsha Co., Ltd.

Some of the BTS World items you’ll find in store include acrylic keychains (¥1,320), wireless chargers (¥4,400), cosy zip hoodies (¥8,580), stickers (¥297) and hanging tapestry (¥2,805) featuring your seven favourite boys.

BTS World merchandise
Photo: Kobunsha Co., Ltd.

If you’re part of the BTS Army fandom, you’ll know how hard it is to get your hands on BTS merch. So make sure you make a beeline for the pop-up store before these items fly off the shelves. 

BTS World merchandise
Photo: Kobunsha Co., Ltd.

For more information on the K-pop Goods Store, visit here.

More from Time Out Tokyo

5 new Japanese movies and series coming to Netflix in June 2021

Tokyu Plaza Ginza has a rooftop co-working space – and it’s free to use

Tokyo is the most forgetful city in the world, according to Uber

McDonald’s original mascot Speedee is making a comeback in Japan

Ikea Japan's annual Matcha Sweets Fair is back – now with 11 matcha desserts

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising
    Time Out

    About us

    Time Out Tokyo

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.