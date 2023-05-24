Osaka's Okawa River will be lit up with lanterns for the Tanabata festival this July

You can write your wishes on LED lanterns and float them on the Okawa River during this summer festival in Osaka

Every July 7, people around Japan celebrate Tanabata, also known as the Star Festival, by writing wishes on colourful strips of paper and hanging them on bamboo branches. But in Osaka, there's an event that puts a twist on this summer festival by letting you write your wishes on LED lanterns that will be floated along the Okawa River.

Photo: Keihan Holdings

The Reiwa Osaka Legends of the Milky Way event is returning to Osaka on July 7 2023 for the first time in four years following a series of cancellations due to Covid-19. This event takes place to promote Osaka’s rivers and canals, with Osaka often referred to as the ‘city of water’. It’s hosted by the Amanogawa Project, which has put on similar events around Japan to connect people with their local waterways.

Photo: Keihan Holdings

You’ll get to see hundreds of iridescent blue inori boshi (LED lights) floating down the Okawa River between Tenjinbashi and Temmabashi bridges from sundown to 9pm, creating a beautiful ‘Milky Way’ effect on the water.

It’s possible to get a view of the river for free during the event, but we recommend purchasing tickets to get front row seats. Plus, if you buy a ticket, you’ll also get an inori boshi that you can write your wish on. Tickets are available on the day of the event for ¥1,500 or for ¥1,200 in advance via the website (in Japanese only).

Visit the website for more information.

