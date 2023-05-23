100-yen store Can Do is releasing a special Pac-Man collection

Celebrate Pac-Man's 43rd anniversary by picking up branded stationery and accessories at Can Do stores across Japan

Tokyo’s ¥100 stores are wonderful places to shop. From handy kitchen gadgets to cheap and cheerful souvenirs, you can find so many great things at reasonable prices. It’s also worth keeping an eye out for fun branded merchandise at ¥100 stores, like Can Do’s upcoming Pac-Man collection.

This fun collaboration is being released in honour of Pac-Man’s 43rd anniversary and will be available at Can Do stores across Japan from Thursday May 25.

Photo: Bandai Namco

The collection includes all sorts of merch with designs of Pac-Man and the colourful ghost gang, such as A4 file folders, key chains, coin cases and plastic zip bags in various sizes.

Photo: Bandai Namco

You'll also find goods like washi tape, stickers, memo pads and mini pouches.

So far, we only have prices for two of the pouches, with the small, square pouch available for ¥220 and the larger one for ¥440 (see the photo above with the pink background). However, it's safe to assume that the other items will be equally reasonable as Can Do is first and foremost a ¥100 shop.

For more information, visit the website.

