Takanawa is getting the largest indoor park in Tokyo and a Kengo Kuma building

When Takanawa Gateway Station opened in March 2020, it was one of the most modern in Japan with its AI information desk, cleaning robots and automated convenience store. But this was only the beginning of the development for this district in Shinagawa, with the area around the station expanding to include a park, gardens, hotel and a cultural building designed by leading Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

画像提供：東日本旅客鉄道株式会社

Takanawa Gateway City is being built around Takanawa Gateway Station as part of East Japan Railway’s Shinagawa Development Project. Five new buildings will be constructed for the project, with Complex I and the area surrounding Takanawa Gateway Station set to be complete by March 2025. Complex II, the culture centre and residential buildings are expected to be finished later in 2025.

画像提供：東日本旅客鉄道株式会社

Takanawa Gateway Station is being transformed into an indoor park with a new south ticket gate surrounded by stores. The developers say this will be Tokyo’s largest indoor park at 40,000sqm.

Takanawa Gateway City Photo: 東日本旅客鉄道株式会社

Another part of the project is a spacious outdoor plaza adjacent to a new residential tower. This area will have a waterfront biotope with diverse aquatic plants.

画像提供：東日本旅客鉄道株式会社

There will also be a 2,000sqm botanical rooftop garden on the 28th and 29th floors of the North Building in Complex I. This semi-outdoor garden, which will be open to the public, will have a view of the city towards Shinagawa Station. The South Building in Complex I, meanwhile, will house a JW Marriott Hotel, offices and conference rooms.

画像提供：東日本旅客鉄道株式会社

One of the most eagerly-awaited structures is the Cultural Creation Building designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. It will have six stories and three underground floors with an exhibition hall, restaurants and more facilities.

While we still have a few more years to wait for Takanawa Gateway City, there are still plenty of new openings you can look forward to in 2023.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Sakura in Chiba is bringing back its grand fireworks show this summer

Two Tokyo train stations were given a Harry Potter transformation

Universal Studios Japan is closing its long-running Spider-Man ride in early 2024

There's a giant portrait of Ed Sheeran made from carnations at Tokyo Tower

Fukushima has four Chansey playgrounds featuring lots of cute Pokémon characters

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.