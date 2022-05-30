Bulgari Ginza opens its rooftop lounge for champagne and afternoon tea this summer

Time to bring out that summer outfit you’ve been waiting to wear for months – rosé season is upon us. And you can flaunt your best OOTD and sip on fine wine at Bulgari’s newly reopened La Terrazza Lounge in Ginza.

Photo: Bvlgari

A few drinks at this sophisticated rooftop lounge will turn even the most casual evening into a special occasion with views of the skyline and a DJ booth for a summer disco vibe.

Photo: Bvlgari

This year, the La Terrazza Lounge is collaborating with Dom Perignon to showcase the brand’s 2008 vintage champagne rosé. Fruity, smooth and full of character, this ultra luxurious cuvée is priced at ¥16,000 per glass.

Photo: Bvlgari

If the price tag makes you as dizzy as half a bottle of bubbly, just know that the menu here offers more than vintage champagne. There are also classic cocktails, mocktails, afternoon tea sets and other snacks which are also available at the downstairs bar.

La Terrazza Lounge will be open through the end of October 2022 or early November. See the website for more details.

