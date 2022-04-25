Try your luck and get a pair of cheap tickets to Hokkaido, Okinawa, Osaka, Fukuoka and more

Japanese budget airline Peach is bringing back its most popular cheap flight promotion from last year. The Travel Lottery gachapon (capsule toy) will make a reappearance at Shibuya Parco for you to get two tickets for a flight within Japan at an even cheaper cost.

Photo: Peach Aviation

Visit the fourth floor of Shibuya Parco from April 29 to May 8 and try your luck at the gachapon for ¥10,000, which must be paid via the PayPay app. Each capsule contains Peach points that are worth between ¥12,000 and ¥20,000. You can use them to redeem two flight tickets by September 30 for the destination specified in your capsule.

You could get any of these 11 destinations at random: Hokkaido (Memanbetsu, Kushiro, Sapporo), Osaka, Fukuoka, Oita, Nagasaki, Miyazaki, Amami, Okinawa (Naha, Ishigaki). Your capsule also comes with an exclusive metal pin badge and a mission for you and your travel buddy to enjoy on the trip. Complete the mission and you’ll enter into a competition for a chance to win ¥3,000 worth of Peach points.

Visit the Peach website for more information.

