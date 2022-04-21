These gorgeous parks near Tokyo have poppies in bloom

Head to Musashi-Kyuryo National Government Park and Kurihama Flower Park to see these colourful blooms until early-May

From tulips and wisteria to nemophila and shibazakura, spring flowers are currently blooming in and around Tokyo. Now you can also visit fields of colourful poppies which generally bloom from late-April to mid-May.

Two great spots to see these flowers include Musashi-Kyuryo National Government Park in Saitama and Kurihama Flower Park in Yokosuka.

Photo: Seibu Landscape Co., Ltd.

In Saitama, Musashi-Kyuryo National Government Park is home to roughly 700,000 Icelandic poppies spread out over an expansive 8,000sqm garden. This particular type of poppy features yellow, orange and white blooms. The flowers are currently blooming and you should go see them by early May.

Photo: Seibu Landscape Co., Ltd.

Aside from poppies, the massive park is also home to a garden of purple and pink lupine flowers which are at their most beautiful from late April until mid-May.

Photo: Seibu Landscape Co., Ltd.

Over in Yokosuka, Kurihama Flower Park is home to the largest flower garden on the Miura Peninsula. It’s now hosting a Poppy Nemophila Festival until Saturday May 29. Here you can frolic through roughly 1 million Icelandic, California and Shirley poppies as well as a garden of blue nemophila. Icelandic poppies are best seen from early April, California poppies from mid-April and Shirley poppies from early May.

Photo: Seibu Landscape Co., Ltd.

In the meantime, the nemophila at Kurihama Flower Park have started flowering and will stick around until the end of May.

