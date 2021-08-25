The famous Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is finally coming to Japan next month

The popular autumn drink will be available both hot and cold from September 1

It’s official: the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is finally making its way to Japan after a long 15 years. Nicknamed the ‘PSL’ by fans, the autumn beverage is undoubtedly one of the coffee chain’s most popular seasonal drinks. While wildly popular in North America and other countries around the world, the drink has only ever been offered at Starbucks in Japan once, back in 2006.

In case you didn't know, PSL is espresso with steamed milk flavoured with a spice mix of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. It's then topped with whipped cream and pumpkin-pie spices.

The PSL will be available from Wednesday September 1 to Sunday October 31 (or until stock runs out) at Starbucks locations nationwide.

Photo: Starbucks Japan Starbucks Reserve Roastery Autumn Spice Oat Latte

Another new seasonal drink, the Autumn Spice Oat Latte, will also be introduced to the Starbucks Reserve Roastery menu. It will be available from September 1 to November 11.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available both hot and cold and in all sizes: short (¥462 for takeaway, ¥470 in-store), tall (¥501, ¥510), grande (¥540, ¥550), and venti (¥579, ¥590).

